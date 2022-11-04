ESPN's Jeremy Schaap spotlights "Qatar's World Cup," debuting Sunday

In just a couple of weeks, sports teams, fans and media from around the globe will convene on an unexpected location as Qatar hosts the World Cup for the first time.

The decision to award the Gulf state the event in 2010 has led to more than a decade of scrutiny and unanswered questions about human rights, the selection, and even the wisdom of holding an event in a country with 120-degree summer days.

ESPN reporter and host Jeremy Schaap was one of the first to expose the terrible working conditions among the migrant labor force in Qatar in 2014, and now he has completed a new E:60 special. "Qatar’s World Cup" debuts Sunday at 8:30 on ESPN and will be streaming thereafter.