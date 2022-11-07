Book Show preview: John Irving's "The Last Chairlift"

John Irving has written some of the most acclaimed books of our time, among them, "The World According to Garp," "A Widow for One Year," "A Prayer for Owen Meany" and "The Cider House Rules." He now returns with his first novel in seven years—a ghost story, a love story, and a lifetime of sexual politics, "The Last Chairlift."

John Irving is our guest on The Book Show this week – airing on WAMC tomorrow afternoon and Thursday evening. When you get John Irving for an interview and he’s willing spend extra time speaking with you about writing – you don’t let get go to waste. We present the extra-innings, if you will, of the interview here.