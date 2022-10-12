Berkshire Theatre Group presents Edward Albee's "Seascape"

Running through October 23rd at The Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, winner of the 1975 Pulitzer Prize, Edward Albee’s Seascape brings true eloquence to its compelling yet subtle examination of the very meaning and significance of life itself.

Told with Edward Albee’s signature ironic wit and razor sharp perception and directed by Eric Hill, Seascape finds Nancy and Charlie, a middle-aged couple, on a deserted stretch of beach, relaxing after a picnic lunch, talking idly about home, family and their life together. She sketches, he naps, and then, suddenly, they are joined by two lizards who have decided to leave the ocean depths and come ashore. Initial fear, and then suspicion of each other, are soon replaced by curiosity and, before long, the humans and the lizards are engaged in a fascinating dialogue. The emotional and intellectual reverberations will linger in the heart and mind long after the play has ended.

We welcome four cast members David Adkins, Kate Goble, Tim Jones, and Corinna May.