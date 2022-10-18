Donald Yacavone explores the arc of white supremacy in America in new book "Teaching White Supremacy"

Donald Yacovone shows us the clear and damning evidence of white supremacy’s deep-seated roots in our nation’s educational system through an in-depth examination of America’s wide assortment of texts, from primary readers to college textbooks, from popular histories to the most influential academic scholarship. His new book is "Teaching White Supremacy."

Yacovone is a lifetime associate at Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, the author or editor of eleven books, the winner (with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.) of an NAACP Image Award for The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross in 2014, and a recipient of the W.E.B.Du Bois Medal from Harvard University in 2013.