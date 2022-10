This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

List:

Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion by Gabrielle Stanley Blair

The Whalebone Theatre by Joanna Quinn

The Hero of This Book by Elizabeth McCracken

Simple Passion by Annie Ernaux

The Wolf Suit by Sid Sharp

Fitting In by Haruka Aoki and John Olson

Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese

Mystical Stitches by Christi Johnson