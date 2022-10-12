FilmColumbia, now in its 22nd year and Columbia County’s premier annual cultural event, will once again light up the screen with the very best–and the latest–national and international films. Screening some 45 films from October 21 - 30, FilmColumbia 2022 will feature festival-favorite releases from acclaimed directors.

To tell us more - we welcome festival curator, film critic and historian Peter Biskind; executive director of FilmColumbia Calliope Nicholas; and festival co-programmer Laurence Kardish - the former Senior Curator of Film at the Museum of Modern Art, New York and presently an instructor in the graduate program for film at the School of Visual Arts.