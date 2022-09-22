© 2022
NY AG Tish James sues Trump, former president's adult children over business fraud
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Michael Eck celebrates 40 years of live music at Caffè Lena

Published September 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT

Recent Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame inductee Michael Eck—along with select special guests— celebrates his 40th Anniversary in live music with a solo show at Caffe Lena on Sunday at 7PM that both looks back across his career as a songwriter and introduces new music with an eye toward the future.

Self-billed as a “roots scholar,” Eck, who plays in Caffe Lena favorites Lost Radio Rounders, imbues his tunes, covered by the likes of Mark Tolstrup, Kevin Maul and Steve Candlen, with a deep knowledge of and respect for American roots.

