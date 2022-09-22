Michael Eck celebrates 40 years of live music at Caffè Lena
Recent Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame inductee Michael Eck—along with select special guests— celebrates his 40th Anniversary in live music with a solo show at Caffe Lena on Sunday at 7PM that both looks back across his career as a songwriter and introduces new music with an eye toward the future.
Self-billed as a “roots scholar,” Eck, who plays in Caffe Lena favorites Lost Radio Rounders, imbues his tunes, covered by the likes of Mark Tolstrup, Kevin Maul and Steve Candlen, with a deep knowledge of and respect for American roots.