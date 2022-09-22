© 2022
NY AG Tish James sues Trump, former president's adult children over business fraud

michael eck

    The Roundtable
    Michael Eck celebrates 40 years of live music at Caffè Lena
    Joe Donahue
    Recent Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame inductee Michael Eck—along with select special guests— celebrates his 40th Anniversary in live music with a solo show at Caffè Lena on Sunday at 7 p.m. that both looks back across his career as a songwriter and introduces new music with an eye toward the future.Self-billed as a “roots scholar,” Eck, who plays in Caffe Lena favorites Lost Radio Rounders, imbues his tunes, covered by the likes of Mark Tolstrup, Kevin Maul and Steve Candlen, with a deep knowledge of and respect for American roots.