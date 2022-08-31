© 2022
2022 SculptureNow exhibition at The Mount

Published August 31, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
"Imminence" by Mary Taylor (SculptureNow at The Mount 2022)
Photo: Sarah LaDuke
/
WAMC
"Imminence" by Mary Taylor (SculptureNow at The Mount 2022)

Founded in 1998, SculptureNow presents an annual exhibition of outdoor sculpture on the grounds of Edith Wharton’s historic home and gardens The Mount in Lenox, Massachusetts. The grounds of The Mount - and therefore, access to view the SculptureNow works, are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk.

This year’s exhibition includes 30 works by artists from all over the United States - on view through October 19.

ScuptureNow Executive Director Ann John and Executive Assistant Emily Robinson take us around to talk about the art and the artists.

"One Family" by Andrew Garner (SculptureNow at The Mount 2022)
Photo: Provided
/
SculptureNow.org
"One Family" by Andrew Garner (SculptureNow at The Mount 2022)

