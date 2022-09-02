"Debating Darcy" by Sayantani Dasgupta

Sayantani DasGupta is the New York Times bestselling author of the critically acclaimed, Bengali folktale and string theory-inspired Kiranmala and the Kingdom Beyond books, the first of which -- The Serpent's Secret -- was a Bank Street Best Book of the Year, a Booklist Best Middle Grade Novel of the 21st Century, and an E. B. White Read Aloud Honor Book. Sayantani is a pediatrician by training, but now teaches at Columbia University.

"Debating Darcy" is Sayantani DasGupta’s reinterpretation of beloved Jane Austen classic "Pride and Prejudice."