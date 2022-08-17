© 2022
The Roundtable

The 39th Annual Iroquois Arts Festival

Published August 17, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
The 39th Annual Iroquois Arts Festival will be happening on September 3 and 4 at the Iroquois Indian Museum in Howes Cave, New York. The event centers on the celebration of Iroquois creativity and self-expression.

Both traditional and contemporary arts and fine crafts are showcased. The Sky Dancers from Six Nations Reserve in Ontario will perform traditional Iroquois social dances. Onondaga storyteller Perry Ground will return with dramatic tales of daring feats and astounding adventures. Family activity area will feature participatory crafts. Local wildlife rehabilitator Kelly Martin will discuss wildlife conservation in our region and present a variety of native animals including birds of prey. The Museum’s archeology department will be available to help identify archeological finds and give demonstrations of flintknapping and other early technologies.

To tell us more we welcome Museum Curator Collette Lemmon and Assistant Director Heather Livengood.

