"Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera" To Be Performed At Widow Jane Mine In Rosendale, New York

Published August 20, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT
Mamalama in the Widow Jane Mine
Stefan Lisowski
/
Provided

“Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera” is a recreation of spiritual visions, dreams, and stories through world and sacred music, moving visual art, dance, storytelling, and light experiments, shared within an immersive and multi-sensory community experience.

From 2018-2020, Elizabeth Clark has been an artist-in-residence at Byrdliffe Colony of the Arts, developing this rather large interdisciplinary body of work within the quiet mountain sanctuary of Byrdcliffe’s artist retreat.

The production will be performed next weekend in Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, New York.

Elizabeth Clark composes ethereal modern-day sacred music for harp, voice, and world instruments, and often performs throughout the northeast with her Hudson Valley based ensemble Mamalama.

Whether on the stage, keeping music vigil at the hospice bedside, or through collaborating with the local Elder-honoring non-profit “Sagearts”, Elizabeth approaches music not only as a performing artist, but also as a pathway to healing.

Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue
