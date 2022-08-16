© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

Published August 16, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Book covers for titles listed on this post
Provided
/
Assorted Publishers

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

List:

  • The Last White Man: A Novel by Mohsin Hamid
  • The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll when Inequality and Disease Collide by Steven W. Thrasher
  • Also a Poet: Frank O’Hara, My Father, and Me by Ada Calhoun
  • Dead-End Memories: Stories by Banana Yoshimoto
  • A Murder Most Unladylike Mystery Collection by Robin Stevens
    • Murder Is Bad Manners
    • Poison Is Not Polite
    • First Class Murder
    • Jolly Foul Play
    • Mistletoe and Murder
  • Ride On by Faith Erin Hicks
  • The Only Woman by Immy Humes
  • Things to Look Forward to: 52 Large and Small Joys for Today and Every Day by Sophie Blackall
  • Detransition, Baby: A Novel by Torrey Peters

Tags

The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsmerritt bookstoreindependent booksellerkira wizner
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More