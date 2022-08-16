Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.
List:
- The Last White Man: A Novel by Mohsin Hamid
- The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll when Inequality and Disease Collide by Steven W. Thrasher
- Also a Poet: Frank O’Hara, My Father, and Me by Ada Calhoun
- Dead-End Memories: Stories by Banana Yoshimoto
- A Murder Most Unladylike Mystery Collection by Robin Stevens
- Murder Is Bad Manners
- Poison Is Not Polite
- First Class Murder
- Jolly Foul Play
- Mistletoe and Murder
- Ride On by Faith Erin Hicks
- The Only Woman by Immy Humes
- Things to Look Forward to: 52 Large and Small Joys for Today and Every Day by Sophie Blackall
- Detransition, Baby: A Novel by Torrey Peters