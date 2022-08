This week's Book Picks come from Pamela Pescosolido of The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

List:

The Quiet Boy by Ben H. Winters

Bunnicula by James Howe, Andrew Donkin & Stephen Gilpin (juvenile graphic novel)

Other Birds by Sarah Addison Allen

The Final Strife by Saara El-Arifi

Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li

A Taste for Poison by Neil Bradbury

Fall Guy by Archer Mayor

Sonia Sanchez - Collected Poems

Upgrade by Blake Couch