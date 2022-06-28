Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox

Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:

Handbook for a Post-Roe America by Robin Marty and Amanda Palmer

Red Barber: Life and Legacy of a Broadcasting Legend by Judith Hiltner and James Walker

Imagine a City by Mark Vanhoenacker

Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward by Kevin O’Hara

Up From the Depths by Aaron Sachs

Book events at other locales:

July 5 - Carolyn Brancato - Lenox Library

July 7 - Imagine a City - Dottie’s Coffee Lounge Pittsfield

July 11 - Gerry Elias - Daire Bottleshop Lenox

Other events at Lenox and Stockbridge libraries.

