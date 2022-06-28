© 2022
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox

Published June 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:
Handbook for a Post-Roe America by Robin Marty and Amanda Palmer
Red Barber: Life and Legacy of a Broadcasting Legend by Judith Hiltner and James Walker
Imagine a City by Mark Vanhoenacker
Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward by Kevin O’Hara
Up From the Depths by Aaron Sachs

Book events at other locales:
July 5 - Carolyn Brancato - Lenox Library
July 7 - Imagine a City - Dottie’s Coffee Lounge Pittsfield
July 11 - Gerry Elias - Daire Bottleshop Lenox
Other events at Lenox and Stockbridge libraries.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
