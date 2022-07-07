© 2022
Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Once" through July 16

Published July 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
btg-once.jpg
Provided
/
Berkshire Theatre Group

The Berkshire Theatre Group Production of "Once" runs through 16 at The Colonial Theatre, where the audience is being transported to a bustling Irish pub with a stage full of incredibly talented actors singing and playing their own instruments.

Winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical, Once tells the story of a guy who gave up on love and music and the girl who inspired him to dream again.

On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. ”Guy” is a singer and songwriter who spends his days fixing vacuums in the Dublin shop he runs with his father and his nights playing his music in local pubs. He is on the verge of giving up music altogether when “Girl,” walks into the bar, hears him play and refuses to let him abandon his guitar. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolve into a powerful but complicated love story. We welcome several members of the cast: Andrea Goss (Girl), Adam Huel Potter (Billy), and David Toole (Guy).

