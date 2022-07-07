Celeste Lecesne serves fairy magic in "Poof!" at Ancram Opera House

Ancram Opera House in Ancram, New York will conclude its 2022 Summer Play Lab Series with “POOF!” an all-natural solo performance by Celeste Lecesne, directed by Kevin Hourigan, with music by Truth Future Bachman and costumes by Michael Krass. “POOF!” will have showings this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday - July 8-10.

Writer and performer Celeste Lescene wrote the short film “Trevor,” which won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short, and they are the co-founder of The Trevor Project, the largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention Lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth.