The Roundtable

Celeste Lecesne serves fairy magic in "Poof!" at Ancram Opera House

Published July 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
Celeste Lecesne in Poof!
Paula Allen
/
https://www.ancramoperahouse.org/
Celeste Lecesne - "Poof!"

Ancram Opera House in Ancram, New York will conclude its 2022 Summer Play Lab Series with “POOF!” an all-natural solo performance by Celeste Lecesne, directed by Kevin Hourigan, with music by Truth Future Bachman and costumes by Michael Krass. “POOF!” will have showings this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday - July 8-10.

Writer and performer Celeste Lescene wrote the short film “Trevor,” which won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short, and they are the co-founder of The Trevor Project, the largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention Lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth.

Tags

The Roundtable ancram opera houseceleste lecesnestorytellingstorytellertheaterfairies
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
