SPAC summer season announcement 2022

Published February 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST
The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the return of its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a diverse season featuring SPAC premieres and debuts by women and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) composers, choreographers, performers and conductors, alongside iconic masterworks of the classical repertoire. It has been an awesomely weird year for all of us and certainly for the arts. So, talking about some normalcy is quite refreshing.

Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center, joins us.

The Roundtable SPACElizabeth Sobolnew york city balletnycbPhiladelphia Orchestraevents 2022
