Falling into Place - STARS Intergen Corp

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on STARS Intergen Corporation and speak with Linda Bruno, Executive Director. STARS stands for: Seniors teaching and reaching out to students.