Profiles from the front lines of the pandemic

In March 2020, COVID-19 overtook the United States, and life changed for America. In a matter of weeks the virus impacted millions, with lockdown measures radically reshaping the lives of even those who did not become infected. Yet despite the fear, hardship, and heartbreak from this period of collective struggle, there was hope.

In "The Helpers" (W. W. Norton Company), journalist Kathy Gilsinan profiles eight individuals on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. Kathy Gilsinan is a contributing writer at the Atlantic, where she has reported on national security and contributed to its extensive and acclaimed coronavirus coverage.