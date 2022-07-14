© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Profiles from the front lines of the pandemic

Published July 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Artwork from the bookcover for The Helpers
Provided
/
W. W. Norton & Company

In March 2020, COVID-19 overtook the United States, and life changed for America. In a matter of weeks the virus impacted millions, with lockdown measures radically reshaping the lives of even those who did not become infected. Yet despite the fear, hardship, and heartbreak from this period of collective struggle, there was hope.

In "The Helpers" (W. W. Norton Company), journalist Kathy Gilsinan profiles eight individuals on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. Kathy Gilsinan is a contributing writer at the Atlantic, where she has reported on national security and contributed to its extensive and acclaimed coronavirus coverage.

Tags

The Roundtable CovidCOVID VaccineCOVID TestsCOVID Casespandemicessential workers
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More