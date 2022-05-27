© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Moderna co-founder Robert Langer to speak at Union College on 6/1

Published May 27, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Robert Langer
Provided
/
Union.edu
Robert Langer

Renowned chemical engineer Robert Langer, a pioneer in the development of the mRNA vaccines used to help combat COVID-19, will speak Wednesday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. in the Nott Memorial. His talk, “From Nanotechnology to mRNA Vaccines: How Overcoming Skepticism and Barriers Led to New Cancer Treatments and Ways to Tackle a Global Health Challenge,” is free and open to the public.

The David H. Koch Institute Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and director of the Langer Lab, Langer works at the intersection of biotechnology and materials science. He is considered the founder of the field of tissue engineering in regenerative medicine and is the pioneer of hundreds of technologies, including controlled release and transdermal drug delivery systems, which allow the non-invasive administration of drugs through the skin. In 2010, he co-founded Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech firm Moderna, and played a key role in the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, which built off his previous research on drug delivery.

Tags

The Roundtable scienceUnion Collegemodernavaccine
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Roundtable-web_0.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Psychology Professor Sandra Graham-Bermann discusses PTSD and school shootings
    Joe Donahue
    While we talk a lot about gun culture, safety in schools, and what to do to prevent the next school shooting – we want to talk about what impact these shootings are having on our children – those directly impacted and those who see it all around them.University of Michigan psychology professor Sandra Graham-Bermann, whose research includes traumatic stress reactions in children exposed to violence such as the school shooting yesterday, says schools and parents can offer support to the students during the grieving process, but long-term symptoms that become post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may require professional counseling.
  • Sol LeWitt, From Distorted Cubes, 2001. Color linocut, set of five. New Britain Museum of American Art, New Britain, Connecticut, 2007.136.398.1-5SL © Estate of Sol LeWitt 2022
    The Roundtable
    "Strict Beauty: Sol LeWitt Prints" at Williams College Museum of Art through 6/12
    Sarah LaDuke
    Sol LeWitt, who lived from 1928 to 2007, was a pioneer of conceptual art and is considered one of the most influential artists of the second half of the twentieth century. His artistic practice included wall drawings, structures, photography, printmaking, artist’s books, drawings, gouaches, and folded and ripped paper works. The exhibition, “Strict Beauty: Sol LeWitt Prints” is the most comprehensive presentation of the artist’s printmaking to date and it is on view at the Williams College Museum of Art in Williamstown, MA through June 12.Curated by David S. Areford, professor of art history at the University of Massachusetts Boston, the exhibition is accompanied by an in-depth catalog co-published by the New Britain Museum of American Art, Williams College Museum of Art, and Yale University Press.
  • 9780593490617.tif
    The Roundtable
    "His Name is George Floyd" by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa
    Joe Donahue
    On May 25, 2020, the world was indelibly changed by the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd’s death set off a series of protests in the United States and around the world, awakening millions to the dire need for reimagining this country’s broken system of policing.But behind a face that would be graffitied onto countless murals, and a name that has become synonymous with civil rights, there is the reality of one man’s stolen life: a life beset by suffocating systemic pressures that ultimately proved inescapable.Placing George Floyd’s narrative within the larger context of America’s enduring legacy of institutional racism, the new book: His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice, is a landmark biography by prizewinning Washington Post reporters, Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa. Olorunnipa joins us.
  • rebeccasoffer-themodernlosshandbook-runningpress.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Navigating the trauma of grief with "The Modern Loss Handbook"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Rebecca Soffer co-founded Modern Loss after suddenly losing both of her parents over the course of a few years in her early thirties and being forced to navigate a society where she felt lost and helpless and no one she encountered seemed to know what to do or say to help.Since co-founding Modern Loss, she’s been trying to serve up a national and global conversation that will help others who are experiencing the trauma of grief. Her latest project is “The Modern Loss Handbook: An Interactive Guide to Moving Through Grief and Building Your Resilience”(Running Press). The book features accumulated and professional insight and advice, prompts to help develop coping strategies and hold on to memories, therapeutic-based exercises - and more.
Load More