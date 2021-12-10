New book from Princeton University Press examines disease and the course of human history

Kyle Harper's "Plagues upon the Earth: Disease and the Course of Human History" (Princeton University Press) blends biology and economics to create a sweeping, global history of infectious disease from chimpanzees to COVID-19 and with a look to the future.

Kyle Harper is professor of classics and letters at the University of Oklahoma. His books include The Fate of Rome: Climate, Disease, and the End of an Empire (Princeton) and From Shame to Sin: The Christian Transformation of Sexual Morality in Late Antiquity.