The Roundtable

New book from Princeton University Press examines disease and the course of human history

Published December 10, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST
Kyle Harper's "Plagues upon the Earth: Disease and the Course of Human History" (Princeton University Press) blends biology and economics to create a sweeping, global history of infectious disease from chimpanzees to COVID-19 and with a look to the future.

Kyle Harper is professor of classics and letters at the University of Oklahoma. His books include The Fate of Rome: Climate, Disease, and the End of an Empire (Princeton) and From Shame to Sin: The Christian Transformation of Sexual Morality in Late Antiquity.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
