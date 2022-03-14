Medical Monday 3/14/22: COVID-19 with Eric Yager

Some experts are hopeful that the COVID pandemic may be turning a corner and that the worst is behind us. Others warn that more bad times are ahead. We welcome back Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences to share what he knows about current research. Eric will be ready to take your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Doctor Yager has a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.