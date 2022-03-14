© 2022
Medical Monday 3/14/22: COVID-19 with Eric Yager

Published March 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
Ectron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19
CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

Some experts are hopeful that the COVID pandemic may be turning a corner and that the worst is behind us. Others warn that more bad times are ahead. We welcome back Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences to share what he knows about current research. Eric will be ready to take your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Doctor Yager has a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

