Shaun Cassidy's "The Magic of a Midnight Sky" tour comes to Saratoga Springs

Published June 24, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
While still in high school in the late 1970s, Shaun Cassidy signed a contract with Warner Brothers Records that led to three multi-platinum albums and numerous top 10 hits, including “Da Doo Ron Ron”, “That’s Rock n’ Roll”, “Hey Deanie”, and “Do You Believe In Magic?”

Almost concurrently, he starred in the ABC television series "The Hardy Boys Mysteries." He went on to create, write, and or produce several critically acclaimed television series including "American Gothic," "Cold Case," "The Agency," "Bluebloods," and "New Amsterdam." Pre-pandemic, Shaun Cassidy took his self-penned music and storytelling and took the show "The Magic of a Midnight Sky" to the stage, playing to standing-room only crowds nationwide. He is now back on the road with that show and we'll be bringing it to universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York on June 28. This weekend, he has shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey and Tarrytown, New York.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
