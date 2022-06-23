Historic Albany Foundation presents the 2022 Stoop Stroll and Garden Tour
Historic Albany Foundation, the Center Square Association, and the Hudson / Park Neighborhood Association will be presenting the 2022 Stoop Stroll this Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In past years during the month of June, these three organizations have hosted the Hidden City House and Garden Tour in Albany’s downtown’s historic neighborhoods. They are replicating last year’s successful event – a day long Stoop Stroll through Center Square and Hudson/Park, which are renowned for their distinctive stoops and facades. We welcome longtime President of the Center Square Association Jackie Ring and Judy Stacey - who served as Albany City Gardner for over 30 years.