© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law by 6-3 margin
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Historic Albany Foundation presents the 2022 Stoop Stroll and Garden Tour

Published June 23, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
Stupendous-Stoop-Stroll_4723D413-5056-A36A-0B2A2D25DBA07D56_47c186da-5056-a36a-0b27fe5abc603dfb.png
Provided
/
Historic Albany Foundation

Historic Albany Foundation, the Center Square Association, and the Hudson / Park Neighborhood Association will be presenting the 2022 Stoop Stroll this Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In past years during the month of June, these three organizations have hosted the Hidden City House and Garden Tour in Albany’s downtown’s historic neighborhoods. They are replicating last year’s successful event – a day long Stoop Stroll through Center Square and Hudson/Park, which are renowned for their distinctive stoops and facades. We welcome longtime President of the Center Square Association Jackie Ring and Judy Stacey - who served as Albany City Gardner for over 30 years.

Tags

The Roundtable Historic Albany Foundationstoopdowntown Albanycenter squarearchitecture
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    6/23/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
  • john-cerney-awe-goates-sharon-springs-beekman1802-klinkart.png
    The Roundtable
    Bridgerton and giant baby goats with Beekman 1802
    Joe Donahue
    Body Care and Skin Care business - Beekman 1802 - was born when Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge moved to the historic Beekman 1802 farm in rural Sharon Springs, NY. There they found a tightknit community and 100 goats looking for a home. Next thing you know, they were making goat milk soap at the kitchen table. It has grown substantially.Last time they joined us, we were talking about their collaboration with the hit TV program, Schitt’s Creek. Now, they have a whole line of products based on the Netflix program, Bridgerton. They’ve also recently worked with Klinkhart Arts, to bring esteemed American muralist/sculptor John Cerney to their farm with an installation titled “Awe Goats.”
  • Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
    The Roundtable
    Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis to play 2022 Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival
    Joe Donahue
    The Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival returns to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center with two full days of programming on two stages – this Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, the festival is celebrating its 45th year at SPAC. Wynton Marsalis - managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and a world-renowned trumpeter and composer will be headlining Sunday’s show with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Wynton Marsalis joins us.
  • Book cover artwork for "How to Tell a Story"
    The Roundtable
    Jennifer Hixson discusses the The Moth's guide to memorable storytelling
    Joe Donahue
    Over the past twenty-five years, the directors of The Moth have worked with people from all walks of life to develop true personal stories that have moved and delighted live audiences and listeners of The Moth’s Peabody Award–winning radio hour and podcast. A leader in the modern storytelling movement, The Moth inspires thousands of people around the globe to share their stories each year. Now, with "How to Tell a Story," The Moth helps readers learn how to uncover and craft their own unique stories.
Load More