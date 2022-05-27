© 2022
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in Salisbury Forum event on 6/1

Published May 27, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Marie Yovanovitch was at the height of her diplomatic career when it all came crashing down. In the middle of her third ambassadorship, a rarity in the world of diplomacy, she was targeted by a smear campaign and abruptly recalled from her post in Kyiv, Ukraine. In the months that followed, she endured personal tragedy while simultaneously being pulled into the blinding lights of the first impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump. It was a time of chaos and pain, for her and for the nation.

Her new book: "Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir" is the dramatic saga of one woman’s role at the vanguard of American foreign policy during a time of upheaval, for herself and for the country. Marie Yovanovitch will be speaking at a Salisbury Forum event on Wednesday, June 1st @ 7:00 PM at the Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
