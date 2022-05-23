"His Name is George Floyd" by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa
On May 25, 2020, the world was indelibly changed by the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd’s death set off a series of protests in the United States and around the world, awakening millions to the dire need for reimagining this country’s broken system of policing.
But behind a face that would be graffitied onto countless murals, and a name that has become synonymous with civil rights, there is the reality of one man’s stolen life: a life beset by suffocating systemic pressures that ultimately proved inescapable.
Placing George Floyd’s narrative within the larger context of America’s enduring legacy of institutional racism, the new book: His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice, is a landmark biography by prizewinning Washington Post reporters, Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa. Olorunnipa joins us.