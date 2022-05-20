© 2022
The Roundtable

Navigating the trauma of grief with "The Modern Loss Handbook"

Published May 20, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Running Press

Rebecca Soffer co-founded Modern Loss after suddenly losing both of her parents over the course of a few years in her early thirties and being forced to navigate a society where she felt lost and helpless and no one she encountered seemed to know what to do or say to help.

Since co-founding Modern Loss, she’s been trying to serve up a national and global conversation that will help others who are experiencing the trauma of grief. Her latest project is “The Modern Loss Handbook: An Interactive Guide to Moving Through Grief and Building Your Resilience”(Running Press). The book features accumulated and professional insight and advice, prompts to help develop coping strategies and hold on to memories, therapeutic-based exercises - and more.

The Roundtable griefgrief counselinglosshuman lossdeathtraumacopingtherapymodern lossrebecca soffer
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
