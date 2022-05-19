© 2022
Madeleine Peyroux: Careless Love Forever tour at The Mahaiwe 5/27

Published May 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
Madeleine Peyroux is an American jazz singer and songwriter who began her career as a teenager on the streets of Paris. She found mainstream success in 2004 when her album Careless Love hit and she’s celebrating that album and the songs collected on it in her pandemic-delayed “Careless Love Forever” tour.

Peyroux is the type of timeless and expressive singer who transports listeners with the emotionality of her performance. The Careless Love Forever tour will bring Madeleine Peyroux to The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

A deluxe re-issue of Peyroux’s album “Careless Love” is available from Craft Recordings.

