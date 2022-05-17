Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

This week's Book Picks come to us from Jesse Hassinger of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.
List: Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies by Tsering Yangzom Lama My Volcano by John Elizabeth Stintzi The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois by Honoree Fanone Jeffers Dear God. Dear Bones. Dear Yellow. by Noor Hindi
Douglas Stuart’s debut novel "Shuggie Bain" was awarded the 2020 Booker Prize and his new second novel, "Young Mungo" is a portrayal of working-class life and a moving and suspenseful story f the dangerous first love of two young men: Mungo and James - who should be sworn enemies if they’re to be seen as men at all.
“Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau” is a memoir and travelog by Ben Shattuck, published by Tin House.Living through a dark period of early adulthood, Ben Shattuck, in quiet desperation, began to trace 19th century writer and naturalist Henry David Thoreau’s hikes around the northeast. Many miles and several years later, Shattuck has written a meditative journey toward personhood - expressed by placing Thoreau’s writing alongside Shattuck’s writing and illustration.
Three women have three conversations that draw us into their inner lives. Listen carefully: what will they reveal to each other, and what does each have to hide?A play about being human, an exploration of betrayal, and an appeal to listen before it’s too late, "The Approach" follows the story of Anna, Cora, and Denise as they converse over coffee about their shared childhoods and burgeoning middle-age, with much left unspoken.The Shakespeare & Company production of "The Approach" by Mike O'Rowe, will include both in-person and online performances. Directed by Mark Farrell and Tina Packer, "The Approach" features Nicole Ansari, Elizabeth Aspenlieder, and Michelle Joyner. It runs May 6 to May 29 at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre in Lenox, Massachusetts.