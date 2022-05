Today's Book Picks list comes from Rachel Person of The Northshire Bookstore.

List:

A Marvelous Light by Freya Marske

Laser Writer II by Tamara Shopsin

Riverman: An American Odyssey by Ben McGrath

The Book of Delights by Ross Gay

Bloomsbury Girls by Natalie Jenner (pub date 5/17)

D'Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins

The Sheep, The Rooster, and the Duck by Matt Phelan