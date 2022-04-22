© 2022
"We Remember: Songs of Survivors" documentary to premiere on PBS on 4/26

Published April 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
weremember-songsofsurvivors.jpg
Tim Miller and Ilene Cutler
/
Clockwise from top left: Tibor Spitz, Tibor Spitz and Kelleigh McKenzie (x2), Elizabeth Clark and Freide Gorewitz

We Remember: Songs of Survivors is a one-hour special celebrating the lives of Holocaust survivors through storytelling and music. The PBS documentary will premiere the week of Holocaust Remembrance Day, on Tuesday, April 26, at 8:00 PM on PBS.

We Remember: Songs of Survivors follows four talented singer- songwriters in New York’s Hudson Valley tasked with creating original songs about the experiences of local Holocaust survivors. We’ll get a preview.

The film documents the relationships that develop and the songwriting process over many months, culminating in an emotional live concert where the survivors and songwriters are celebrated by friends, family and the community. We welcome the film’s Co-Producers Tim Miller and Ilene Cutler, along with Film subject and Holocaust survivor Tibor Spitz, and singer/songwriter Elizabeth Clark.

The Roundtable documentarysinger-songwriterholocaustholocaust survivorsSage ArtsJewish Family Servicespbs
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
