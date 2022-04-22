Jewish Family Services

We Remember: Songs of Survivors is a one-hour special celebrating the lives of Holocaust survivors through storytelling and music. The PBS documentary will premiere the week of Holocaust Remembrance Day, on Tuesday, April 26, at 8:00 PM on PBS.We Remember: Songs of Survivors follows four talented singer- songwriters in New York’s Hudson Valley tasked with creating original songs about the experiences of local Holocaust survivors. We’ll get a preview.The film documents the relationships that develop and the songwriting process over many months, culminating in an emotional live concert where the survivors and songwriters are celebrated by friends, family and the community. We welcome the film’s Co-Producers Tim Miller and Ilene Cutler, along with Film subject and Holocaust survivor Tibor Spitz, and singer/songwriter Elizabeth Clark.

Listen • 26:19