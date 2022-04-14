Janis Ian's drawing a map for musician retirement - celebrates career with final album and tour

Singer and songwriter, Janis Ian, had her initial burst of fame as a teenager with her self-titled 1967 debut album and its hit single "Society's Child." She returned to the public eye in the mid-'70s with deeply personal songs about life and relationships on albums like “Stars” (1974) and “Between the Lines” (1975) - which featured her best known song, “At Seventeen.”

Her self-determined final album “The Light at the End of the Line” was released in January on her label Rude Girl Records. She is traveling the world on her farewell tour and will play tonight, Friday, and Saturday evenings at Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York.

