Roundabout Underground presents Dave Harris' "Exception to the Rule," directed by Miranda Haymon

Published April 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
exceptiontotherule-roundaboutunderground-daveharris-mirandahaymon.jpg
Provided
/
Provided
Roundabout Underground presents "Exception to the Rule" by Dave Harris (left), directed by Miranda Haymon (right)

How do you make it through detention? In the worst high school in the city, six Black students are stuck in Room 111. They flirt. They fight. They tease. Should they follow the rules and stay put, or find an escape? Are the walls keeping them in, or are stronger forces at play?

This is the story explored in the new Roundabout Theatre Company Roundabout Underground production “Exception to the Rule” by Dave Harris and directed by Miranda Haymon.

Dave Harris is a poet and playwright from West Philly. He is the Tow Playwright-in-Residence at Roundabout. Selected plays, in addition to “Exception to the Rule, include Tambo & Bones and Everybody Black (Humana Festival 2019). His first feature film, “Summertime” premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Miranda Haymon is a Princess Grace Award winning writer, director, and curator currently developing several projects in theatre, podcasts, and TV/film and with their production company The Hodgepodge Group. Currently, they are a Resident Director at Roundabout Theatre Company.

“Exception to the Rule” begins performances on April 28th in the Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on W. 46th Street in New York City.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
