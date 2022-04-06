© 2022
The Roundtable

"Raven Halfmoon: Ancestors" - Caddo Nation artist's exhibition of large-scale sculpture at Art Omi

Published April 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Bah'hatteno Ina (Red River Mother), 2022 - Raven Halfmoon Stoneware, glaze - 56 × 42 × 23 in
Photo - Sarah LaDuke
"Raven Halfmoon: Ancestors" installed at Art Omi
Alon Koppel

Art Omi in Ghent, New York presents the works of contemporary artists and architects, and offers a range of large-scale works in nature, plus a 1,500 square foot gallery. The Sculpture & Architecture Park currently offers more than 60 works by artists and architects on view, with pieces added or exchanged each year.

“Raven Halfmoon: Ancestors” is the current exhibition on view in the Newmark Gallery at Art Omi through June 12. A member of the Caddo Nation, Halfmoon was born and raised in Oklahoma, and has always been strongly connected to the arts and her heritage. This is the first solo institutional exhibition of Raven Halfmoon’s work. The gallery is host to six recent large-scale ceramic sculptures. Halfmoon’s sculptures examine entanglements between past and present, sampling from an array of sources including graffiti, Caddo tattooing and mythology, and her own family history.

I visited Art Omi recently and spoke with Senior Curator of the Sculpture & Architecture Park Sara O’Keefe and with artist, Raven Halfmoon.

Tags

The Roundtable artartistart omisculptureamerican indianCaddo Nationclayraven halfmoonsara o'keefeancestorsghentmuseum
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
