© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Whose words have beauty his looks may lack? Cyrano de Bergerac! - The Jamie Lloyd Company's production starring James McAvoy comes to BAM

Published March 31, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac - The Jamie Lloyd Company
Mark Brenner
/
Provided
James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac - The Jamie Lloyd Company

On April 5, director Jamie Lloyd’s Oliver Award winning revival of “Cyrano de Bergerac” will begin performances at Brooklyn Academy of Music, having run in the West End to great acclaim. For the production, Edmund Rostand’s classic text has been newly adapted from its original French verse into English (still verse) by long-working playwriting-maestro Martin Crimp. James McAvoy embodies the title character wholly and imbues the brilliant wordsmith he plays with humor and humanity. The swagger of this Cyrano is different and the entire story feels - if not new - more urgent. The production is stealthy in its minimalism and inspiring in its palpable adoration of language.

Director Jamie Lloyd and actor James McAvoy join us.

Tags

The Roundtable theateractordirectorpoetryCyrano de Bergeracbrooklyn academy of musicjamie lloydjames mcavoy
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • theminutes-austinpendleton.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Austin Pendleton returns to Broadway in Tracy Letts' new play "The Minutes"
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Austin Pendleton joins us this morning just as he is ready to star in the Broadway show "The Minutes," a new American play by Tracy Letts. Previews began on April 2 and it officially opens on April 17. And if this seems like deja vu, it's because well, they were starting to do that in 2020 and COVID hit, and they stopped when Broadway shut down. The show, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will take the stage at Studio 54. Actor and director, Pendleton, joined us to talk about his career, the new work, and Ethel Merman.
  • Cover artwork for Hrishikesh Hirway's EP "Rooms I Used to Call My Own"
    The Roundtable
    Song Exploder host/creator Hrishikesh Hirway's new EP "Rooms I Used to Call My Own" available 3/30 - concert in Saugerties 3/20
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    Hrishikesh Hirway is an acclaimed musician and host/creator of the Song Exploder podcast and Netflix series. His first EP under his own name, “Rooms I Used to Call My Own,” is due March 30.The album features collaborations with a long list of acclaimed artists, songwriters and producers including Yo-Yo Ma, Jay Som, Baths, Jenny Owen Youngs, Jimmy Tamborello, Jonathan Snipes, John Mark Nelson and Grammy-winners John Congleton and Kimbra.Hirway is marking the release of the EP with a co-headlining tour with Jenny Owen Youngs that started in Austin at South by Southwest this on Tuesday (when we recorded this interview) and will bring them to Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, New York on Sunday, March 20.
  • clarke.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Clarke Peters on "La Fortuna," the stage, Baltimore, Michael K. Williams and keeping up with the Moes
    In the new series “La Fortuna” on AMC+, Clarke Peters plays a character whose sense of right and wrong keeps him fighting despite the odds against him. Peters plays attorney Jonas Pierce, who starts working on a case that centers sunken treasure that probably belongs to Spain, but has been found by an American adventurer played by Stanley Tucci: Peters has been acting and directing on stage and screen for decades. He has also appeared in “His Dark Materials,” “The Wire,” “True Detective, “Da 5 Bloods” and many, many more.
  • Francesco Turrisi and Rhiannon Giddens
    The Roundtable
    Rhiannon Giddens on lockdown, laments, and language
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi are touring in support of their latest album “They’re Calling Me Home” and will be at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, November 5 and at SUNY Potsdam in Potsdam, New York on Saturday, November 6.
Load More