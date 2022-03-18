© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Summer 2022 at SPAC

Published March 18, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
SPAC amphitheater at night
Tom Stock
/

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the return of its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a diverse season featuring SPAC premieres and debuts by women and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) composers, choreographers, performers and conductors, alongside iconic masterworks of the classical repertoire.

It has been an awesomely weird year for all of us and certainly for the arts. So, talking about some normalcy is quite refreshing. We do so this morning with Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Tags

The Roundtable SPACwamc@spacsaratoga springsSaratoga Performing Arts CenterElizabeth Sobolclassical musicballetnew york city balletPhiladelphia Orchestra
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Cover artwork for Hrishikesh Hirway's EP "Rooms I Used to Call My Own"
    The Roundtable
    Song Exploder host/creator Hrishikesh Hirway's new EP "Rooms I Used to Call My Own" available 3/30 - concert in Saugerties 3/20
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    Hrishikesh Hirway is an acclaimed musician and host/creator of the Song Exploder podcast and Netflix series. His first EP under his own name, “Rooms I Used to Call My Own,” is due March 30.The album features collaborations with a long list of acclaimed artists, songwriters and producers including Yo-Yo Ma, Jay Som, Baths, Jenny Owen Youngs, Jimmy Tamborello, Jonathan Snipes, John Mark Nelson and Grammy-winners John Congleton and Kimbra.Hirway is marking the release of the EP with a co-headlining tour with Jenny Owen Youngs that started in Austin at South by Southwest this on Tuesday (when we recorded this interview) and will bring them to Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, New York on Sunday, March 20.
  • Deon Jones (image provided); backkground: Glenn Kaino's "In the Shadow of a Light" at MASS MoCA
    The Roundtable
    Deon Jones at MASS MoCA 3/19
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    Deon Jones is a musician and artist with one of the most important voices of his generation. Jones created his first recording project—a powerful rendition of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” featuring Academy Award-winning composer Jon Batiste — after being shot by police in the face with a rubber bullet during the 2020 summer protests. The recording has been hailed by Rolling Stone magazine and U2’s Bono as “transformative” and by The Boston Globe as “a performance with clarifying power.” Jones brings his transformative energy to the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA on Saturday, March 19.The music video for Deon Jones’ cover of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” is part of artist Glenn Kaino’s exhibition “In the Light of a Shadow” which is installed in MASS MoCA’s Building 5 through September 5. The exhibition is inspired by the connection between protests across the globe.
  • Darlingside (four men arranged in a cool band photo)
    Arts & Culture
    Jump Out For Some Fresh Air With Darlingside
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    The quartet, Darlingside, (named for the creative advice attributed to William Faulkner that in writing you must kill your darlings), is playing two sold…
Load More