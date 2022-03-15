Deon Jones at MASS MoCA 3/19

© 2022
Deon Jones is a musician and artist with one of the most important voices of his generation. Jones created his first recording project—a powerful rendition of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” featuring Academy Award-winning composer Jon Batiste — after being shot by police in the face with a rubber bullet during the 2020 summer protests. The recording has been hailed by Rolling Stone magazine and U2’s Bono as “transformative” and by The Boston Globe as “a performance with clarifying power.” Jones brings his transformative energy to the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA on Saturday, March 19.

The music video for Deon Jones’ cover of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” is part of artist Glenn Kaino’s exhibition “In the Light of a Shadow” which is installed in MASS MoCA’s Building 5 through September 5. The exhibition is inspired by the connection between protests across the globe.

