Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Song Exploder host/creator Hrishikesh Hirway's new EP "Rooms I Used to Call My Own" available 3/30 - concert in Saugerties 3/20

Published March 17, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Cover artwork for Hrishikesh Hirway's EP "Rooms I Used to Call My Own"
Provided
/

Hrishikesh Hirway is an acclaimed musician and host/creator of the Song Exploder podcast and Netflix series. His first EP under his own name, “Rooms I Used to Call My Own,” is due March 30.

The album features collaborations with a long list of acclaimed artists, songwriters and producers including Yo-Yo Ma, Jay Som, Baths, Jenny Owen Youngs, Jimmy Tamborello, Jonathan Snipes, John Mark Nelson and Grammy-winners John Congleton and Kimbra.

Hirway is marking the release of the EP with a co-headlining tour with Jenny Owen Youngs that started in Austin at South by Southwest this on Tuesday (when we recorded this interview) and will bring them to Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, New York on Sunday, March 20.

Tags

The Roundtable musicmusicianpodcastorpheum theatresong exploderhrishikesh hirway
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
