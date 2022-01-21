7th annual New York Craft Brewers Festival

The New York State Craft Brewers Association will be holding their seventh annual New York Craft Brewers Festival on Saturday January 29th at the Desmond Hotel in Albany.

The New York Craft Brewers Festival brings together Over 50 New York Breweries (and brewers) from every region of the state featuring hard to find and award-winning beers. We get a preview this morning with: Paul Leone, Executive Director of the New York State Brewers Association. And two outstanding brewers: Pam Pradachith-Demler, Co-Founder, Owner, and Operations of Bound by Fate Brewing in Schuylerville, NY and Erika Anderson, Co-Owner/Brewer at Unified Beerworks in Malta, NY. unified-beerworks.com