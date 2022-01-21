© 2022
The Roundtable

7th annual New York Craft Brewers Festival

Published January 21, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
The New York State Craft Brewers Association will be holding their seventh annual New York Craft Brewers Festival on Saturday January 29th at the Desmond Hotel in Albany.

The New York Craft Brewers Festival brings together Over 50 New York Breweries (and brewers) from every region of the state featuring hard to find and award-winning beers. We get a preview this morning with: Paul Leone, Executive Director of the New York State Brewers Association. And two outstanding brewers: Pam Pradachith-Demler, Co-Founder, Owner, and Operations of Bound by Fate Brewing in Schuylerville, NY and Erika Anderson, Co-Owner/Brewer at Unified Beerworks in Malta, NY. unified-beerworks.com

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
