The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Published November 18, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST
Artwork for "White Christmas" at BTG 2021
Provided
/
Berkshire Theatre Group

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is a timeless tale of joy and goodwill which will be opening December 2 at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. We get a preview of the Berkshire Theatre Group production this morning. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, the dazzling score features, “Blue Skies,” “Count Your Blessings,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep is the Ocean?” and of course the unforgettable title song, “White Christmas.” To tell us more, we welcome the four lead actors from the show, Mike Wartella, Michael Starr, and Claire and Alanna Saunders.

The RoundtabletheaterColonial TheatreWhite ChristmasholidayactorIrving Berlinberkshire theatre group
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
