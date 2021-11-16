© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Mark St. Germain - "Walking Evil"

Published November 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST
Book cover for "Walking Evil"
Provided
/
IRONSTREAM PRESS

Acclaimed playwright Mark St. Germain joins us to discuss his new memoir, "Walking Evil: How Man’s Best Friend Became Man’s Worst Enemy." Great Barrington Public Theatre will present St. Germain and actor friends Donna Bullock, Peggy Pharr Wilson and Jim Frangione reading excerpts of the book at St. James Place in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Sunday, November 28 at 2 p.m.

Was she a dog or a demon? Her name was Evie but she soon answered to Evil and drove her owner to seek help from dog trainers, psychics, human and animal shrinks and even consult a priest about exorcism. Evil could chew through hotel doors, eat car seats, escape any cage and edit the author’s work by shredding it. For lovers of Bad Dogs and Good Dogs, "Walking Evil" is a classic dog-bites-man comic memoir. When man's best friend becomes his worst enemy.

Mark St. Germain has written many plays including "Freud’s Last Session," "Dancing Lessons," "Dad," "Eleanor," and "Becoming Dr. Ruth."

Tags

The Roundtabledogdogsevilmark st. germainmemoirGreat Barrington
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • A dog that appears to be reading a magazine
    Vox Pop
    Pets and Vets with Dr. Ron Scharf 11/4/21
    Dr. Ron Scharf joins Ray Graf to take listener's questions pertaining to all things dog and cat. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551.
  • Jean Tafler as Margaret Hamilton in "My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories"
    The Roundtable
    Hubbard Hall presents "My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories"
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    This month, Hubbard Hall Center for Arts and Education in Cambridge, New York will present the world premiere of “My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories” by John Ahlin.
  • Any Questions logo
    Any Questions #519
    Ian Pickus
    ,
  • Book cover for "With the Band" - title of book on black background, backstage concert passes made a collage below the title
    The Roundtable
    Memoir Of A Music Shop Owner
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Two days are never the same in the life of Billy Cole, the musical instrument repairman who runs Cole's Woodwind Shop in Saratoga Springs, New York. Plans of scheduled clarinet overhaul are quickly shuffled aside as a renowned artist walks through the door for an adjustment, a chat and tickets to that night's concert.Over the course of nearly 50 years in the music business, Billy has become a personal friend and respected repairman to some of the top musicians in the industry. He writes about his live in his book "With The Band: Memoir of a Music Shop Owner."
  • Book cover for "The Big Hurt: A Memoir"
    The Roundtable
    "The Big Hurt" A Memoir By Erika Schickel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    In 1982, Erika Schickel was expelled from her East Coast prep school for sleeping with a teacher. She was "that girl" — rebellious, precocious, and macking for love. Seduced, caught, and then whisked away in the night to avoid scandal, Schickel’s provocative, searing, and darkly funny memoir, "The Big Hurt," explores the question: How did that girl turn out?
  • Book cover for "Baggage" by Alan Cumming
    The Roundtable
    Baggage, Trauma, And A Treehouse: Alan Cumming Pens New Memoir
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    This coming Monday, October 25, Scottish actor, singer, writer, filmmaker, activist and Tony, Olivier, BAFTA, and Emmy. award winner Alan Cumming will be in conversation with my colleague Joe Donahue at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York. Cumming has written a new memoir entitled “Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life” which will be released by Dey Street Books on Tuesday.
Load More