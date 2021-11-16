Mark St. Germain - "Walking Evil"

Acclaimed playwright Mark St. Germain joins us to discuss his new memoir, "Walking Evil: How Man’s Best Friend Became Man’s Worst Enemy." Great Barrington Public Theatre will present St. Germain and actor friends Donna Bullock, Peggy Pharr Wilson and Jim Frangione reading excerpts of the book at St. James Place in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Sunday, November 28 at 2 p.m.

Was she a dog or a demon? Her name was Evie but she soon answered to Evil and drove her owner to seek help from dog trainers, psychics, human and animal shrinks and even consult a priest about exorcism. Evil could chew through hotel doors, eat car seats, escape any cage and edit the author’s work by shredding it. For lovers of Bad Dogs and Good Dogs, "Walking Evil" is a classic dog-bites-man comic memoir. When man's best friend becomes his worst enemy.

Mark St. Germain has written many plays including "Freud’s Last Session," "Dancing Lessons," "Dad," "Eleanor," and "Becoming Dr. Ruth."