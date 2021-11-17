© 2021
Saratoga Arts presents a concert of work by minimalist composer and multi-instrumentalist Gary Schall

Published November 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST
garyschall.png
https://schallmusic.com/
Gary Schall

This weekend, Saratoga Arts presents a concert of works by multi-Instrumentalist/Composer Gary Schall written for piano, voice and marimba. The work is entitled "Memory of an Own: Variations on Steve Reich Themes In Memory of James Preiss." The music marks the 58th anniversary of the JFK assassination with original modern-minimalist music and a multimedia video montage of the JFK funeral created by Schall in collaboration with Skidmore Digital Media Department. Gary Schall began performing the music of legendary minimalist composer Steve Reich when he was 16 years old and performed his first concert with Reich when he was 19. Schall has continued to perform with Reich for over four decades. He’s also collaborated with choreographers and other creators, sometimes even helping to invent new instruments.

The Roundtablemodern musicmodernsteve reichsaratoga artscomposerpresident john f. kennedyconcert
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
