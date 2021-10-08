WAM Theatre presents "Kamloopa: An Indigenous Matriarch Story" by Kim Senklip Harvey

In May, Kim Senklip Harvey became the first Indigenous playwright to win the Governor General’s Award for English Language Drama for "KAMLOOPA" which is being performed by WAM Theatre in the Berkshires through October 24, and will stream digitally November 1-7.

KAMLOOPA is the largest powwow on the West Coast. This high energy comedy follows two urban Indigenous sisters and their encounter with a lawless trickster, as they explore what it means to honor who they are and where they come from. You can follow their journey in this new play, as the courageous sisters turn to the ancestors for help to reclaim their power.

We welcome Director Estefanía Fadul and actor Sarah B. Denison.