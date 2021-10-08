© 2021
The Roundtable

WAM Theatre presents "Kamloopa: An Indigenous Matriarch Story" by Kim Senklip Harvey

Published October 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT
Artwork for "KAMLOOPA" at WAM Theatre
Provided
/
wamtheatre.com

In May, Kim Senklip Harvey became the first Indigenous playwright to win the Governor General's Award for English Language Drama for "KAMLOOPA" which is being performed by WAM Theatre in the Berkshires through October 24 and streaming digitally November 1-7. Kamloopa is the largest powwow on the West Coast. This high energy comedy follows two urban Indigenous sisters and their encounter with a lawless trickster, as they explore what it means to honor who they are and where they come from.

In May, Kim Senklip Harvey became the first Indigenous playwright to win the Governor General’s Award for English Language Drama for "KAMLOOPA" which is being performed by WAM Theatre in the Berkshires through October 24, and will stream digitally November 1-7.

KAMLOOPA is the largest powwow on the West Coast. This high energy comedy follows two urban Indigenous sisters and their encounter with a lawless trickster, as they explore what it means to honor who they are and where they come from. You can follow their journey in this new play, as the courageous sisters turn to the ancestors for help to reclaim their power.

We welcome Director Estefanía Fadul and actor Sarah B. Denison.

The Roundtablewam theatreIndigenous peoplesmatriarchEstefanía Fadulactordirectortheaterpow wow
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
