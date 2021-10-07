Festival Theater Hudson launches inaugural season with gala concert and reception on 10/16

A new opera, theater, music and dance company has come to Hudson, New York. Festival Theater Hudson incorporates modern dance, exciting visuals, and an overall thrilling experience across a full season of performances.

Festival Theater Hudson will kick-off its inaugural season, beginning with a Gala Inaugural Concert and reception on October 16. To tell us more we welcome Jon Morrell. Artistic Director of Festival Theatre Hudson and Leighann Kowalsky, Director of Film and Dance.