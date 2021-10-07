© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Festival Theater Hudson launches inaugural season with gala concert and reception on 10/16

Published October 7, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
Festival Theatre Hudson logo
Provided
/
Festival Theatre Hudson

A new opera, theater, music and dance company has come to Hudson, New York. Festival Theater Hudson incorporates modern dance, exciting visuals, and an overall thrilling experience across a full season of performances.

Festival Theater Hudson will kick-off its inaugural season, beginning with a Gala Inaugural Concert and reception on October 16. To tell us more we welcome Jon Morrell. Artistic Director of Festival Theatre Hudson and Leighann Kowalsky, Director of Film and Dance.

Tags

The RoundtabledanceoperahudsonJohn Morrellfestival theatre hudsonLeighann Kowalsky
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
See stories by Sarah LaDuke