The Roundtable

Spencertown Academy Festival Of Books 2021

Published September 24, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT
Spencertown Academy

Spencertown Academy Arts Center's sixteenth annual Festival of Books will take place online this year, with virtual events running from Thursday, October 7 through Sunday, October 31.

The Festival will feature Zoom programs with distinguished authors, children's events, and a "Special Book Room" online sale.

Featured authors include Ayad Akhtar, Nancy Castaldo, Michael Kupperman, Clare Mulley, Sonia Purnell, Rishi Reddi, Rick Rodgers, Russell Shorto, and Peter Sis. .

The Festival, which began in 2006 as a book sale to raise funds for the Academy's community arts programs, has grown into one of the biggest and most eagerly anticipated cultural events of the year.

Jill Kalotay is co-chair the festival.

