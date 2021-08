This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

List:

This Will All Be Over Soon by Cecily Strong

All's Well by Mona Awad

We Have Always Been Here by Lena Nguyen

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers

Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Several People Are Typing by Calvin Kasulke

My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron