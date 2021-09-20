The 4th annual Albany Book Festival is taking place this Saturday, presented by the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany. Readers, writers, editors, publishers and booksellers once again will meet in celebration of literature.

They are featuring a lineup of diverse voices who write in a variety of genres: Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Ayad Akhtar, Bob Boyers, Elizabeth Brundage, Mary Gaitskill, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Amitava Kumar, Reif Larsen, Jay Parini, Nathaniel Philbrick, David Rohde, Dana Spiotta and Setsuko Winchester and Simon Winchester.

For a full preview, we welcome Writers Institute Director, Paul Grondahl.