© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

4th Annual Albany Book Festival

Published September 20, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT
Albany Book Festival logo
Provided
/
albanybookfestival.com
Albany Book Festival logo

The 4th annual Albany Book Festival is taking place this Saturday, presented by the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany. Readers, writers, editors, publishers and booksellers once again will meet in celebration of literature.

They are featuring a lineup of diverse voices who write in a variety of genres: Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Ayad Akhtar, Bob Boyers, Elizabeth Brundage, Mary Gaitskill, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Amitava Kumar, Reif Larsen, Jay Parini, Nathaniel Philbrick, David Rohde, Dana Spiotta and Setsuko Winchester and Simon Winchester.

For a full preview, we welcome Writers Institute Director, Paul Grondahl.

Tags

The Roundtablealbany book festivalNew York State Writers InstitutePaul Grondahl
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue