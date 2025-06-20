Any Questions #687: "Th"

On-air questions: Thursday was Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, receiving such recognition in 2021. Marking the end of slavery in the U.S., the holiday is a chance to celebrate Black culture and history. In honor of Juneteenth, all of tonight’s correct answers also end with “th.”

1. The namesake of a now defunct chain of five-and-dime stores, what upstate New York native’s store’s lunch counters are also associated with an important turning point in the Civil Rights Movement?

2. What last name is shared by the director of an influential 1915 silent film and a Los Angeles park whose observatory is a key setting in an influential 1955 film?

3. Sticking with film, what English actor, based on the titles of movies he’s starred in, could be referred to as “a single man,” “the king,” and “tailor”?

4. What 1939 novel, which features a turtle as a key metaphor, takes place in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, Weedpatch Camp in Bakersfield, California, and stops along Route 66 between the two?

5. On a list of cities by population, fill in the blank: 5. Adelaide, 4. ______, 3. Brisbane, 2. Melbourne, 1. Sydney

Extra credit

1. A Smith College graduate who died at age 30, what writer’s only novel was published a month before her 1963 death?

This week's challenge

The summer solstice is tonight. Start with the phrase IT’S SUMMER. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two female members of a family. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Frank Winfield Woolworth founded the Woolworth chain in Utica, with its final stores shuttering in 1997

2. Griffith (D.W. Griffith of “Birth of a Nation” and Griffith Park, seen in “Rebel Without A Cause)

3. (Colin) Firth “A Single Man,” “The King’s Speech,” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”

4. “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck

5. Perth in Australia

Extra credit

1. Sylvia Plath (The Bell Jar)